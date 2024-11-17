CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates UP pavilion at International Trade Fair

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state's transformation from a development barrier to a key MSME hub, with 96 lakh enterprises driving growth. Speaking at the India International Trade Fair, he credited the shift to improved governance, contrasting it with the stagnation under previous administrations.

Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 8:18 AM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that before 2017-18, Uttar Pradesh was seen as a barrier to India's development, with an environment of disappointment and frustration. Today, however, it has transformed into a key hub for the MSME sector. He mentioned that the same UP has now transformed from being a barrier to becoming a state with unlimited potential.

The CM was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the UP Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair on Saturday. The Chief Minister targeted the previous governments saying “Uttar Pradesh was once untouched by development and viewed as a barrier to India's progress. However, the situation has completely changed. Today, UP is a key hub for the country's MSME sector, with 96 lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises.”

He further mentioned that the state's strengthened law and order have boosted investor confidence, attracting investment proposals worth up to Rs 40 lakh crore.

The Chief Minister stated that since 2018, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government has been promoting the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative on global platforms. Through ODOP, the government has not only transformed the lives of millions of UP entrepreneurs but has also successfully connected crores of youth to jobs and employment opportunities. 

He emphasized that the India International Trade Fair, the largest trade fair in Asia, provides Indian MSME entrepreneurs a significant platform to showcase their products to the world.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that since last year, his government has been promoting UP's products through the UP International Trade Show, held in Greater Noida. In addition to over 2,000 Indian exhibitors, a significant number of foreign entrepreneurs participate in the event. This year, UP entrepreneurs received orders worth up to Rs 10,000 crores.

He noted that at the Bharat Mandapam trade fair, products from various districts under the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative are being showcased in the UP Pavilion. He highlighted a range of products, including sports goods from Meerut, silk sarees from Banaras, chikankari from Lucknow, and brass items from Moradabad.

CM Yogi emphasized that due to the collaboration between the Central and State Governments, MSME entrepreneurs now have no dearth of orders. The government continues to support these entrepreneurs by organizing trade fairs and assisting with product design and packaging. 

He described the trade fair as an excellent opportunity for UP's entrepreneurs and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for organizing the event.

