    Watch: Giant alligator takes tour on Florida streets on Easter weekend; leaves netizens horrified

    A video of a giant alligator crawling through the streets of Florida on the Easter weekend is going viral, and netizens are left terrified after watching it.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Florida, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 8:22 PM IST

    Animal videos on the internet are pretty interesting to watch. Their adorable walks and funny moments can always bring a smile to our faces. Some videos make us laugh, while some can really leave us terrified as well. Such a video of a giant alligator crawling on the streets of Florida is going viral.

    We always love to see Easter bunnies and Easter eggs on the holy Easter day. As the whole world celebrated this year's Easter with Easter bunnies and Easter eggs, Florida people witnessed a different guest on the holy day. A giant alligator crawled over the streets of Florida on Easter weekends and left the people worried.

    In the video, a giant alligator can be seen crawling over the streets of Florida. The giant reptile takes a few steps and then rests for a while as it finds it challenging to crawl throughout with that huge body. The alligator seems to be searching his way back to the community lake. Take a look at the video:

    The video was captured by the Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies and was shared County Sheriff's official Twitter and Facebook pages. The video has gathered 568K views and 3.4K likes from the date of sharing, and the numbers are still increasing steadily. While sharing the video, they passed a funny caption saying that they are not sure that the Easter bunnies will make it to Harrington Lake in Venice after seeing the giant alligator. The Sheriff also wished everyone and urged people to call them for any emergencies. The post also added that the alligator was about 10 feet in length.

    However, netizens were terrified after seeing the video and loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user stated that even though it's scary to watch the giant reptile but he enjoyed watching it. Another user said he wondered how the alligator crawled with such a huge body.

