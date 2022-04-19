Turkish chef sends kebab into space; watch to know what happens next

The internet with its extraordinary and funny video collection, never fails us in entertaining. The platform is loaded with a variety of videos that can really make our day brighter. Be it funny videos or weird videos; we love to keep on scrolling one after another. Such an amazing video is going viral, and we would love to share it with you. A video of a Turkish chef sending a kebab into space through a helium balloon is going viral, and netizens are amazed after watching it.

In the video, a Turkish chef named Chef Yaşar Aydn can be seen tying the kebab to a giant helium balloon and launching it into the sky. The Turkish chef was accompanied by a space engineering student Idris Albayrak. They flew the kebab into space on Tuesday, April 12, to celebrate the 61st anniversary of the first human spaceflight. However, the kebab was able to travel a height of 38 kilometres and finally landed on Turkey's southern coast. Take a look at the amazing video here:

The event, however, took place in the Turkish region of Adana, which is very much popular for its pipe kebabs. As per reports, a specially crafted box was made for the kebab's space flight to protect it from extreme temperatures. The box was also attached along with a camera and a tracking device.

The video was shared on the Instagram page named Kaburgacı Yaşar and has gathered around 50K views from the date of sharing, and the numbers are still steadily increasing only. Netizens were amazed to see the video and expressed their opinions. Many of the users found the video to be cool, while a few others praised the chef and his team for the unique initiative.

ALSO READ: Turkish chef cuts cucumbers underwater; viral video gains 21 million views

ALSO READ: Watch: Alberta man catches 8 feet long sturgeon from Fraser river