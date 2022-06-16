Sloth bear gives a high-five to human; watch the adorable video

As human beings, kindness is our nature. We have often shown heart-warming videos of people exhibiting kindness and empathy toward the voiceless animals. Several videos on social media show humans rescuing wild animals, marine life and reptiles from critical situations. Such videos undoubtedly delight netizens and restore our faith in humanity.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared one such video on his Twitter handle where a man helped a sloth to cross the road. In the video, while several cars were waiting to move ahead, a sloth can be seen in the middle of the street, struggling to cross the other side. The sloth is trying to move as fast as possible. However, it was slow, and he could have been injured if a car had run over him.

So a man came forward to help the sloth which was crawling on the street to shift it to the trees on the other side. The man can be seen picking the sloth up with a cloth and slowly walking across the road. He then placed it on a tree as his wife recorded the video on her phone. The sloth turned around after getting on the tree to thank the man.

The sloth stretched out its hand, and the man touched it. When the sloth smiled at him to express appreciation, it appeared the sloth wanted to shake hands to express gratitude.

After being shared online, the video garnered over 1.1 million views and 73K likes. Social media users stated this was the most adorable thing they’ve witnessed on digital media today. They found the video endearing and expressed their opinions in the comments section, appreciating the man’s kindness. Watch the video.

