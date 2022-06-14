UP policeman offers mango to monkey; the kind act won netizens' hearts

We all know that a small gesture of empathy towards animals will prove Humanity. Now and then, such acts of kindness toward animals encourage and prove that 'good' will last longer.

One such video shows an Uttar Pradesh constable offering mango to monkeys. An adorable video of a police constable named Mohit, wearing his uniform and cutting mangoes to feed monkeys. The monkey, at the time, along with its baby on its back, calmly waits as the constable hands him the slice of mango. In the 17-second clip, it is evident that the monkey enjoys the mango. The police constable was also seen tossing some pieces to the other side. As summer peaks, everybody likes to relish mangoes, and monkeys are no different.

UP police shared this video on their official Twitter handle with the caption, "UP 112, सबके 'Mon-key' समझे.. Well Done Constable Mohit, PRV1388 Shahjahapur for making good deeds an 'Aam Baat'".

After being shared online, the video garnered over 58K views and 3469 likes. The viral video generated many positive responses from netizens. Social media users praised the heartwarming act and saluted the policeman for depicting Humanity and kindness. One user wrote, "Prayers to Lord Krishna to bless you all with divine protection and strength! May the good deeds multiply !" Another person commented, "Humanity comes from within. Have a love for all beings; this is Humanity." Watch the video.

