Woman fights six men who were harassing her; watch

With the increasing number of crimes against women, the females have started to take self-defence classes to protect their dignity. Several stringent laws are in place to ensure women safety and protection. However, despite that, there have been cases of crime against women in not only India, but across the globe. Amidst such a situation, girls and women have been training themselves in self-defence to be able to fight anyone who tries to harass them.

One such video of a young woman single-handedly fighting with six people harassing and threatening her has gone viral. The woman fought back like a tigress and thrashed all six men with her outstanding capabilities.

In the video, six men can be seen harassing a lonely woman on the street. However, the brave lady fights back and shows some excellent martial arts moves, including a flying kick. One by one, she thrashes all the men by hitting them with her feet and striking them down. The detailed location of the happening is not known yet. Twitter user TheFigen shared this 25-second video with the caption, “Don’t mess with the girl! Hiyaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!”

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 3.5 million views and 48.6K likes. Social media users were stunned by her bravery and strength. While a few expressed displeasure over women's having to tolerate so much regularly and also conveyed concern over the continuing situation. A user wrote, "Basically, don't mess with anyone you know nothing about." Another person commented, "Good example for Ladies to build up courage and use their strength against these street crimes and bullying. I appreciate her bravery and courage to face and fight for her dignity." Watch the video.

