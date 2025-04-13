user
user icon

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Heena Sharma  | Published: Apr 13, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

In an exclusive conversation with Asianet News' Heena Sharma at the Global Technology Summit 2025, Ashley J. Tellis, Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs, discusses the challenges India faces in transitioning from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs). He highlights the dominance of Chinese EVs in terms of efficiency, cost, and technology, posing a significant challenge for India as it navigates opening its market while protecting domestic interests.

Recent Videos

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

How Sweden Balances Innovation, Environmental Responsibility? Sr. Director at Sweden's PM Office

How Sweden Balances Innovation, Environmental Responsibility? Sr. Director at Sweden's PM Office

Video Top Stories

Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz
Entertainment

Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz

From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef
Entertainment

From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef

Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable
Entertainment

Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable

MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning
Entertainment

MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning

Hanuman Jayanti: 10 Powerful MANTRAS to Chant for Strength, Courage & Protection
Entertainment

Hanuman Jayanti: 10 Powerful MANTRAS to Chant for Strength, Courage & Protection

Sara Ali Khan’s Chic Comfort Look Steals Spotlight Before Maddock Films Event
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan’s Chic Comfort Look Steals Spotlight Before Maddock Films Event

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!
Entertainment

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Must See

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis
World News

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable
India News

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour
World News

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour