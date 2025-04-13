Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis
In an exclusive conversation with Asianet News' Heena Sharma at the Global Technology Summit 2025, Ashley J. Tellis, Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs, discusses the challenges India faces in transitioning from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs). He highlights the dominance of Chinese EVs in terms of efficiency, cost, and technology, posing a significant challenge for India as it navigates opening its market while protecting domestic interests.