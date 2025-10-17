Trump–Putin Meeting: White House Briefs on High-Stakes Talks Over Russia–Ukraine War
The White House confirmed an upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Washington seeks 'meaningful progress toward peace' while maintaining support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
