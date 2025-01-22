What Trump Said on H-1B Visa Debate? 'I am on Both Sides But...' | Asianet Newsable

First Published Jan 22, 2025, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

In a recent press conference, President Donald Trump expressed his support for the H-1B visa program, emphasizing the need for 'quality people' to come to the United States. He stated that the program is essential not only for tech professionals but also for various skilled workers across different sectors, including hospitality. This marks a major shift from his previous hardline stance against the program. Watch.

