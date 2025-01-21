Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

A brave team of forest rangers and police officers on January 16 came to the rescue of a moose that had fallen through the ice into the frigid waters of Lake Abanakee in New York. This incredible story highlights the challenges faced by wildlife in harsh winter conditions and the dedication of first responders who risked their safety to save this majestic creature. After nearly two hours in the icy water, the moose was guided to safety with the help of chainsaws and ice rescue gear. Watch.