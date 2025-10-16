Clashes Erupt in Peru as Anti-Corruption Protests Turn Violent
Massive demonstrations swept through Lima as thousands protested against rising corruption and crime under President Dina Boluarte’s government. Protesters clashed with police near Plaza San Martín, demanding accountability and the resignation of key ministers. Tear gas and chaos filled the streets as unrest spread across major Peruvian cities.
