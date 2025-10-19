VP J.D. Vance & Secy Pete Hegseth Join Marines’ 250th Anniversary Celebration

US Vice President J.D. Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth marked the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton. The grand event featured live-fire drills and an amphibious showcase. Vance, a former Marine, saluted the Corps’ valor, saying, 'Semper Fidelis — 250 years strong and still fighting for freedom.'

