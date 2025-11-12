Trump, Putin Nuclear Diplomacy Possible As US Claims Russia Conducting Weapons Tests?

Russia has offered to open talks with the United States after President Donald Trump accused Moscow of secretly conducting underground nuclear tests. The Kremlin rejects all allegations but says it’s ready to ‘discuss suspicions’ to avoid a new arms race. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s statement marks the first public attempt at de-escalation between the world’s top nuclear powers in months — amid Trump’s controversial order to restart US atomic tests. What’s behind this dangerous standoff, and could nuclear diplomacy be collapsing before our eyes?

