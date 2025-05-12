BREAKING: US-China Agree to 90-Day Tariff Truce | Markets Soar
In a significant development, the United States and China have agreed to a 90-day suspension of reciprocal tariffs, reducing U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, and Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods from 125% to 10%. This agreement, announced after talks in Geneva, has led to a surge in global financial markets.
