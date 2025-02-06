US Can Use Panama Canal for Free? Conflicting Statements From Both Sides | WATCH

The US State Department on February 5 claimed that Panama has agreed to eliminate fees for US govt vessels transiting the Panama Canal. It further said the decision would save the United States Government millions of dollars each year. The US State Department shared a post on X, claiming ‘US Govt vessels can now transit the Panama Canal for free’. However, the Panama Canal Authority said on Wednesday (February 5) that it had not made any changes to charges or rights to cross the Canal. WATCH.