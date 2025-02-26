UK PM Pledges Defense Spending Increase Ahead of Trump Meeting | WATCH

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 26, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the UK would increase defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2027, ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump later in the week. The UK’s defense spending is currently equal to 2.3 percent of GDP, but Starmer said the increase would mean an extra £13.4 billion ($17 billion) a year spent. Starmer pledged to reach defense spending of 3 percent of GDP during the next parliament, after 2029, and said Europe had to “do more”.

Recent Videos

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers PRAYERS at Gauri Shankar Temple on MAHA SHIVRATRI!

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers PRAYERS at Gauri Shankar Temple on MAHA SHIVRATRI!

Drone Captures NAGA SADHUS Heading to Kashi Vishwanath on Maha Shivratri!

Drone Captures NAGA SADHUS Heading to Kashi Vishwanath on Maha Shivratri!

'Kumbh Concludes with Unity and Devotion': Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri in Varanasi, UP

'Kumbh Concludes with Unity and Devotion': Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri in Varanasi, UP

Messi's MAGIC!! Inter Miami Beats Sporting KC 3-1 in CONCACAF Champions Cup Thriller | HIGHLIGHTS

Messi's MAGIC!! Inter Miami Beats Sporting KC 3-1 in CONCACAF Champions Cup Thriller | HIGHLIGHTS

Trump KISSING Elon Musk's Feet in DeepFake Video: What's Behind VIRAL HUD Incident?

Trump KISSING Elon Musk's Feet in DeepFake Video: What's Behind VIRAL HUD Incident?

Video Top Stories

Varun Dhawan' Power Packed MAHASHIVRATRI Wishes on Shivoham with Ganesh Aacharya!
Entertainment

Varun Dhawan' Power Packed MAHASHIVRATRI Wishes on Shivoham with Ganesh Aacharya!

Prajakta Koli’s Dreamy WEDDING Pics Go Viral! ❤️ | Magical Moments with Vrishank Khanal
Entertainment

Prajakta Koli’s Dreamy WEDDING Pics Go Viral! ❤️ | Magical Moments with Vrishank Khanal

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!
Entertainment

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!
Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Triptii Dimri Celebrates BIRTHDAY with Rumored Beau Sam Merchant! WATCH
Entertainment

Triptii Dimri Celebrates BIRTHDAY with Rumored Beau Sam Merchant! WATCH

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Getting DIVORCED? Know the Latest Updates
Entertainment

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Getting DIVORCED? Know the Latest Updates

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!
Entertainment

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Must See

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers PRAYERS at Gauri Shankar Temple on MAHA SHIVRATRI!
India News

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers PRAYERS at Gauri Shankar Temple on MAHA SHIVRATRI!

Drone Captures NAGA SADHUS Heading to Kashi Vishwanath on Maha Shivratri!
India News

Drone Captures NAGA SADHUS Heading to Kashi Vishwanath on Maha Shivratri!

'Kumbh Concludes with Unity and Devotion': Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri in Varanasi, UP
India News

'Kumbh Concludes with Unity and Devotion': Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri in Varanasi, UP