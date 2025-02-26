UK PM Pledges Defense Spending Increase Ahead of Trump Meeting | WATCH

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the UK would increase defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2027, ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump later in the week. The UK’s defense spending is currently equal to 2.3 percent of GDP, but Starmer said the increase would mean an extra £13.4 billion ($17 billion) a year spent. Starmer pledged to reach defense spending of 3 percent of GDP during the next parliament, after 2029, and said Europe had to “do more”.