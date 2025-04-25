'Cowardly, Shocking Attack': UK MP Tandhesi Raises Pahalgam Attack Incident in Parliament

UK Member of Parliament Tandhesi brought up the recent terror attack in Kashmir during a parliamentary session, calling the event “devastating.” In a strong message, he showed support for the victims and their families, denounced terrorism, and appealed for peace. The British government also offered its condolences, stressing the importance of global collaboration in combating terrorism. These statements highlight increasing international concern about the unrest in the region and the urgent need for a united effort to promote peace and justice.