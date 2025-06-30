Trump vs Tillis: GOP Senator Quits 2026 Race After Fiery Clash
Republican Senator Thom Tillis announced that he won’t seek re-election in 2026, just days after clashing with Donald Trump over 'The Big Beautiful Bill' policy votes. Trump’s fierce backlash on social media sparked speculation, now confirmed by Tillis’ surprise exit. The move shakes up the GOP's plans in battleground North Carolina, as contenders rush to fill the vacuum.
