Trump’s New Version of Call with PM Modi Over ‘Operation Sindoor’ & 'Trade Deal'

US President Donald Trump shared a dramatic version of his phone call with PM Modi over the so-called 'Operation Sindoor' conflict. Trump claimed he stopped a potential India-Pakistan escalation while negotiating a trade deal, praising Modi as 'tough as hell' yet 'a killer.' He said both nations wanted to fight, but stopped after his call — adding, 'You think Biden could’ve done that? I don’t think so.'

