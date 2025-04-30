Trump’s First 100 Days: Executive Orders, Border Crackdown & Economic Shakeup | 2025 Report Card

Watch the report card of Donald Trump’s first 100 days in his second term as U.S. President. Marked by a record-breaking 142 executive orders, sweeping immigration crackdowns, and aggressive economic and energy policies, Trump’s opening months have been among the most consequential in modern American history. Supporters praise his swift action on border security, job creation, and energy independence, citing a 94% drop in illegal crossings and over 345,000 new jobs. Critics, however, point to destabilizing power grabs, market turmoil from new tariffs, and controversial pardons, including those for January 6th rioters. WATCH.