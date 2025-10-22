BIG: Trump Calls PM Modi to Extend Diwali Greetings, Talks on Ties and Trades
In a surprise diplomatic gesture, US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey Diwali greetings. The leaders reportedly discussed strengthening India-US ties, trade cooperation, and energy partnerships amid ongoing talks over Russian oil and defence deals. The call marks a positive tone in bilateral relations ahead of year-end summits.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:32
Now Playing
03:32
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing