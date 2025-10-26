MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Trump Arrives in Malaysia for 47th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Oct 26 2025, 11:02 AM IST
Share this Video

US President Donald Trump landed in Kuala Lumpur to attend the 47th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit. His visit aims to strengthen US-ASEAN strategic ties and discuss key issues including trade, regional security, and the South China Sea. Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim welcomed Trump amid tight security and global media attention.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Trump Arrives in Malaysia for 47th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit
Now Playing
Trump Arrives in Malaysia for 47th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit
Trump Rules Out Meeting Canadian PM Over 'Dishonest' Reagan Ad; Ends Trade Talks
Now Playing
Trump Rules Out Meeting Canadian PM Over 'Dishonest' Reagan Ad; Ends Trade Talks
Coast Guard Base Shooting in California Amid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown, FBI Investigates
Now Playing
Coast Guard Base Shooting in California Amid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown, FBI Investigates
Putin’s Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev in US for 'Long-Planned Meeting' at America’s invitation
Now Playing
Putin’s Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev in US for 'Long-Planned Meeting' at America’s invitation
Trump Denies Reports of B-1 Bomber Deployment Near Venezuela
Now Playing
Trump Denies Reports of B-1 Bomber Deployment Near Venezuela
Trump Confirms China Smuggling Fentanyl Into U.S. via Venezuela
Now Playing
Trump Confirms China Smuggling Fentanyl Into U.S. via Venezuela
‘We Will l See How it Works Out’: Trump Challenges Putin | New US Sanctions on Russia
Now Playing
‘We Will l See How it Works Out’: Trump Challenges Putin | New US Sanctions on Russia
Zelenskyy Hails Trump’s New Energy Sanctions on Russia, Urges More Pressure on Putin
Now Playing
Zelenskyy Hails Trump’s New Energy Sanctions on Russia, Urges More Pressure on Putin
Russia Calls US Energy Sanctions ‘Counterproductive’, EU Sanctions ‘Not Working’ | Ukraine War
Now Playing
Russia Calls US Energy Sanctions ‘Counterproductive’, EU Sanctions ‘Not Working’ | Ukraine War
History’s 7 Biggest Art Robberies As Louvre Heist Shocks Paris With $102 mn Priceless Jewels Stolen
Now Playing
History’s 7 Biggest Art Robberies As Louvre Heist Shocks Paris With $102 mn Priceless Jewels Stolen

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 | Nevin Vs Shanavas: Another Fresh Dramatic Clash!
03:32
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 | Nevin Vs Shanavas: Another Fresh Dramatic Clash!
Bigg Boss 19: Finally Mridul Became Captain This Week? Find Out
03:42
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Finally Mridul Became Captain This Week? Find Out
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 | Nevin And Shanavas Clash Over Washing Kitchen Utensils
03:42
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 | Nevin And Shanavas Clash Over Washing Kitchen Utensils
Vishal Jethwa On Choosing Roles: “I Have To Run My House Too”
36:37
Now Playing
Vishal Jethwa On Choosing Roles: “I Have To Run My House Too”

News

Trump Arrives in Malaysia for 47th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit
03:01
Now Playing
Trump Arrives in Malaysia for 47th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit
Amit Shah In Bihar, Lashes Out at RJD During Public Rally in Munger | Bihar Elections
18:36
Now Playing
Amit Shah In Bihar, Lashes Out at RJD During Public Rally in Munger | Bihar Elections
Tehseen Poonawalla EXCLUSIVE | Who Will Win Bihar Assembly Elections 2025?
17:22
Now Playing
Tehseen Poonawalla EXCLUSIVE | Who Will Win Bihar Assembly Elections 2025?

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?