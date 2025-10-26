Trump Arrives in Malaysia for 47th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit
US President Donald Trump landed in Kuala Lumpur to attend the 47th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit. His visit aims to strengthen US-ASEAN strategic ties and discuss key issues including trade, regional security, and the South China Sea. Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim welcomed Trump amid tight security and global media attention.
