‘We’ll talk about it later’: Trump ‘tight-lipped’ on meet with Putin
In a carefully guarded stance, US President Donald Trump stayed tight-lipped about his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, choosing instead to defer questions to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The meeting between Trump and Orbán, held at the White House, focused on pressing geopolitical issues including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Hungary’s exemption from US sanctions on Russian oil.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing