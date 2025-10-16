Trump Praises Ivanka, Says 'She Loves Israel So Much That She Converted' to Judaism
President Donald Trump hailed daughter Ivanka’s conversion to Judaism as a deeply personal and inspiring journey — even as he intensifies efforts to broker peace between Israel and Hamas. Trump called faith 'a bridge of understanding' while emphasizing family ties to Israel during White House discussions on the Middle East conflict. Watch.
