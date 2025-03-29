Trump Optimistic About India-US Tariff Negotiations, Calls Modi a 'Very Smart Man'
In a recent statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism regarding ongoing tariff negotiations between India and the United States. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'very smart man' and a 'great friend,' Trump highlighted their strong relationship and the potential for positive outcomes in trade discussions. Despite acknowledging India's high tariffs, he remains confident that both nations can reach an agreement that benefits them mutually. WATCH.