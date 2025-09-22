Trump Hails Charlie Kirk As ‘Great American Hero’ at Arizona Memorial
At a memorial service in Arizona, US President Donald Trump paid tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, calling him a 'Great American Hero.' The event, attended by allies including Pete Hegseth, highlighted Kirk’s political influence and Trump’s admiration for his role in conservative movements.
