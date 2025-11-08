Trump Endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio State Governor Run

Taking to social media platform ‘Truth Social’, US President Trump backed Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio Governor contest. Vivek Ramaswamy is an Indian-origin entrepreneur and politician who is running for Governor of Great State of Ohio in 2026. Trump said, he ‘loves’ Ohio, endorsing Ramaswamy, his personality and policy. Ramaswamy, last year competed against Trump in presidential election 2024 nomination, though later he retracted but endorsed Trump. Calling Ramaswamy “Special”, and Trump praised him as next Governor of Ohio.

