The United States deported more than 200 alleged members of a Venezuelan gang to a notorious mega-prison in El Salvador, after President Donald Trump invoked wartime legislation to expel them.El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, posted this footage to X, saying that 238 members of Tren de Aragua and 23 members of the Salvadoran gang MS-13 had arrived at the Terrorism Confinement Center and were in custody.