Trump Claims He ‘Settled 7 Wars’, Pushes India-Pak Mediation Again, Praises Modi & Shehbaz
Donald Trump reignited his mediation pitch between India and Pakistan, boasting that he had 'settled 7 wars' during his presidency. Speaking at a rally, Trump said he 'respects both PM Narendra Modi and PM Shehbaz Sharif,' hinting at his role as a global peacemaker amid ongoing South Asian tensions.
