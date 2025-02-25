Trump BACKS Elon Musk’s You’re Fired Email on Productivity & DOGE!

US President Donald Trump on said an email demand by his adviser Elon Musk telling federal workers to list their accomplishments in the past week or be fired was 'great' and, without offering any evidence, said it was necessary to find federal workers who are not working. Trump made the comments during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House. The email opened divisions in Trump's administration, as some agencies told workers to respond and others said to ignore it.