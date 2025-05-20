Trump Pushes for Peace | Russia-Ukraine War Talks at VATICAN?
Donald Trump has suggested the Vatican as the venue for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks, calling it a 'great' and symbolic choice. Recounting his call with Vladimir Putin, Trump asked, 'When are we going to end this, Vladimir?' He emphasized that 'big egos' are at play but believes both Putin and Zelensky are leaning toward peace. He also criticized Biden’s massive funding to Ukraine, hinting at an alternative approach.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
04:40
Now Playing
01:27
Now Playing
Sports
03:14
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing