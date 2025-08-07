Tim Cook Gifts Trump US-Made Apple Glass with 24K Gold Stand
Apple CEO Tim Cook surprised Donald Trump with a Made-in-USA Apple Glass, elegantly presented on a 24K gold stand. Crafted in Kentucky, the premium tech gift symbolises American innovation and manufacturing pride. The gesture has sparked buzz online, blending politics, luxury, and technology in true Apple style.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:05
Now Playing
01:34
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing