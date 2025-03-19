The Love Story of Sunita Williams and Michael J. Williams: From Friendship to Marriage

Discover the inspiring story of Michael J. Williams, the husband of renowned NASA astronaut Sunita Williams. A former helicopter pilot and current US Marshal, Michael has been a steadfast supporter of Sunita throughout her incredible career in space exploration. Married for over 20 years, their love story began in 1987 at the Naval Academy, where both shared a passion for aviation. Despite Sunita's global fame, Michael prefers to maintain a low profile while playing a crucial role in her life. Watch.