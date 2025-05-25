Shashi Tharoor Leads All-Party Delegation in US | Urges Global Unity Against Terrorism
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party delegation under Operation Sindoor, addressed the Indian Consulate in New York, emphasizing India's precise and measured response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He highlighted the need for global solidarity against terrorism, stating that India's targeted strikes on terror camps in Pakistan were a message of zero tolerance. The delegation's visit aims to garner international support against cross-border terrorism.
