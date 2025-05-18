Tel Aviv Erupts: Protests Demand Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release Amid Escalating War
Israeli protesters blocked roads in Tel Aviv on May 17, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. As ceasefire talks resumed in Qatar, Israel intensified airstrikes, killing hundreds in 72 hours. The military now prepares for a major ground assault aiming for 'operational control' in Gaza.
