Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri Crowned Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad!
Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri won the Miss World 2025 crown in Hyderabad, bringing home Thailand’s first-ever title. She expressed pride and gratitude, thanking Telangana for the warm hospitality. Opal also shared her Bollywood dreams, calling it a 'wonderful opportunity' she hopes to explore in the future.
