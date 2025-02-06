Sick and Wounded Children Evacuated from Gaza as Rafah Crossing Reopened After 9 Months

A group of sick and wounded children on February 5 was evacuated from Gaza through the Rafah crossing to receive medical treatment abroad. This emotional footage shows the children and their adult companions bidding farewell to loved ones at the crossing. This marks the fourth group of patients to be evacuated since the Rafah crossing reopened after nearly nine months of closure. The first group left on February 1, highlighting the urgent need for medical assistance in the region. Watch the heartfelt moments captured during this critical evacuation.