Russia Strikes Kharkiv Railway Hub with 34 Shahed Drones

Heena Sharma
Published : Aug 06 2025, 01:02 PM IST
Russia Strikes Kharkiv Railway Hub with 34 Shahed Drones A massive Russian drone attack targeted the strategic railway hub in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, on August 5, involving 34 Shahed drones. The strike heavily damaged the railway infrastructure, including the station and depot roofs, and caused multiple fires. Rescue and restoration efforts are underway to clear debris.

