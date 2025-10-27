‘US Partnership With Pakistan Not at India’s Expense’: Marco Rubio Backs Multi-Alignment
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that Washington’s renewed engagement with Pakistan will not affect its ties with India. He stressed on 'multi-alignment,' inspired by India’s pragmatic diplomacy. Rubio said the US aims to maintain balance, strengthen India relations, and continue counterterrorism cooperation with Pakistan post-Operation Sindoor episode.
