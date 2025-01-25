Retiring Police Dog Tessa aka K-9 Dani Gets Surprise Tennis Ball Celebration | WATCH

First Published Jan 25, 2025, 4:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 4:33 PM IST

Watch as K-9 Dani, affectionately known as Tessa, receives a delightful surprise during her retirement ceremony with the NYPD. This bomb-sniffing hero showed her skills one last time before being celebrated by her handlers and colleagues. The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau honors retiring explosive canines with a final detection challenge, and Tessa proved she still has what it takes! Enjoy the touching moment when tennis balls are thrown in celebration of her years of loyal service. WATCH.

