MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

I Can’t Change My Color: Indian Beaten in Adelaide, Racist Attack Leaves Him with Brain Trauma

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 23 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Share this Video

A 23-year-old Indian international student, Charanpreet Singh, was viciously attacked near Kintore Avenue in central Adelaide in a racially motivated assault. The attackers hurled racial slurs, including 'F*** off, Indian,' before beating him severely, causing brain trauma and facial fractures. Singh was left unconscious and hospitalized overnight. One suspect has been arrested, while others remain at large. The incident sparked outrage within the local community and raised concerns about immigrant safety in Australia. South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas condemned the attack as unacceptable. Singh, speaking from his hospital bed, said, "You can change anything in your body, but you can't change the colours." Police are still investigating and seeking public assistance.

Related Video

I Can’t Change My Color: Indian Beaten in Adelaide, Racist Attack Leaves Him with Brain Trauma
Now Playing
I Can’t Change My Color: Indian Beaten in Adelaide, Racist Attack Leaves Him with Brain Trauma
Donald Trump Again Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire
Now Playing
Donald Trump Again Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire
Indian Envoy at UN: India Ended Operation Sindoor After Pakistan's Request!
Now Playing
Indian Envoy at UN: India Ended Operation Sindoor After Pakistan's Request!
Obama Hits Back At Trump’s 'Ringleader' Remark, Reaffirms Russian Meddling In 2016
Now Playing
Obama Hits Back At Trump’s 'Ringleader' Remark, Reaffirms Russian Meddling In 2016
US Senator Lindsey Graham’s 'Will Crush Your Economy' Warning on Russian Oil
Now Playing
US Senator Lindsey Graham’s 'Will Crush Your Economy' Warning on Russian Oil
How Trump Turned Truth Social Into His Loudest Megaphone Yet
Now Playing
How Trump Turned Truth Social Into His Loudest Megaphone Yet
Trump Cuts Harvard Funds By $2.5B | Protesters Urge Judge to Restore
Now Playing
Trump Cuts Harvard Funds By $2.5B | Protesters Urge Judge to Restore
Dhaka Jet Crash: 51 Injured, Over 25 In Critical Condition | Full Details
Now Playing
Dhaka Jet Crash: 51 Injured, Over 25 In Critical Condition | Full Details
Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crash Kills 19 in Dhaka School Tragedy, Eyewitnesses Recall Horrific Scenes
Now Playing
Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crash Kills 19 in Dhaka School Tragedy, Eyewitnesses Recall Horrific Scenes
How Long Can Syria's Sweida Ceasefire Hold? Israel on High Alert Amid Border Tensions
Now Playing
How Long Can Syria's Sweida Ceasefire Hold? Israel on High Alert Amid Border Tensions

Entertainment

How Weird Was Too Weird for Ozzy Osbourne? Prince of Darkness, Rock’s Wildest Legend Dies
05:33
Now Playing
How Weird Was Too Weird for Ozzy Osbourne? Prince of Darkness, Rock’s Wildest Legend Dies
Karnataka Movie Tickets Capped: ₹200 Limit in All Theatres
01:20
Now Playing
Karnataka Movie Tickets Capped: ₹200 Limit in All Theatres
Kota Srinivasa Rao No More | Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind Pay Tribute
03:35
Now Playing
Kota Srinivasa Rao No More | Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind Pay Tribute
Bigg Boss Star Abdu Rozik ARRESTED in Dubai
01:33
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Star Abdu Rozik ARRESTED in Dubai

News

Prashant Kishor Leads Protest March, Dares CM Nitish
03:59
Now Playing
Prashant Kishor Leads Protest March, Dares CM Nitish
Rahul Gandhi, Opposition MPs Protest in Parliament Over Bihar Voter Roll Revision
01:41
Now Playing
Rahul Gandhi, Opposition MPs Protest in Parliament Over Bihar Voter Roll Revision
I Can’t Change My Color: Indian Beaten in Adelaide, Racist Attack Leaves Him with Brain Trauma
03:17
Now Playing
I Can’t Change My Color: Indian Beaten in Adelaide, Racist Attack Leaves Him with Brain Trauma

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?