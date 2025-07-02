Jaishankar & Wong Align on Indo‑Pacific Strategy at QUAD Summit
EAM S Jaishankar and Australia’s Penny Wong convened for vital bilateral discussions on regional security, maritime stability, counter‑terrorism, and supply chain resilience, at the Washington QUAD Summit on July 1. Both leaders underlined shared commitment to a free and open Indo‑Pacific and deepening India‑Australia cooperation in defence, trade and technology.
