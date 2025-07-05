MalayalamNewsableKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathimynation

US President Donald Trump Signs ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Into Law at July Forth Event

Heena Sharma | Updated : Jul 05 2025, 01:02 PM
Share this Video

President Donald Trump signs a landmark ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ into law during the July Fourth Independence Day celebrations at the White House. Trump advances key domestic policies while honoring America’s birthday with patriotic festivities and a spectacular fireworks display. Watch the signing ceremony.

Related Video

US President Donald Trump Signs ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Into Law at July Forth Event
Now Playing
US President Donald Trump Signs ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Into Law at July Forth Event
Multi-Storey Building Collapses in Karachi, Pakistan: Death Toll Rises to 12, Several Injured
Now Playing
Multi-Storey Building Collapses in Karachi, Pakistan: Death Toll Rises to 12, Several Injured
Russia Drone Attacks Kyiv of Ukraine | 14 Injured, Explosions Hit Metro, City on Fire
Now Playing
Russia Drone Attacks Kyiv of Ukraine | 14 Injured, Explosions Hit Metro, City on Fire
PM Modi in Trinidad & Tobago | Emotional Connect with Indian Diaspora
Now Playing
PM Modi in Trinidad & Tobago | Emotional Connect with Indian Diaspora
Manga’s Doomsday Prophecy Shakes Japan | What Will Happen on July 5? Find Out
Now Playing
Manga’s Doomsday Prophecy Shakes Japan | What Will Happen on July 5? Find Out
PM Modi Honors Ghana’s Founding Father | Tribute at Kwame Nkrumah Memorial
Now Playing
PM Modi Honors Ghana’s Founding Father | Tribute at Kwame Nkrumah Memorial
Sheikh Hasina Jailed for SIX Months | Historic Verdict Shocks Bangladesh!
Now Playing
Sheikh Hasina Jailed for SIX Months | Historic Verdict Shocks Bangladesh!
Modi’s Historic Ghana Visit | MEA Fields Tough Questions
Now Playing
Modi’s Historic Ghana Visit | MEA Fields Tough Questions
Modi’s Triumphant Welcome in Accra, Ghana: Diaspora Cheers & 21‑Gun Salute
Now Playing
Modi’s Triumphant Welcome in Accra, Ghana: Diaspora Cheers & 21‑Gun Salute
PM Modi in Ghana Receives Highest Civilian Award - ‘Officer of The Order of The Star of Ghana’
Now Playing
PM Modi in Ghana Receives Highest Civilian Award - ‘Officer of The Order of The Star of Ghana’

Entertainment

Sahil Vaid EXCLUSIVE | Talks on 'The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case', Tamil Cinema Plans
18:41
Now Playing
Sahil Vaid EXCLUSIVE | Talks on 'The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case', Tamil Cinema Plans
Babil Khan's Viral Bullying Claim | Know How Bollywood is Reacting? | Sai Rajesh Controversy
05:08
Now Playing
Babil Khan's Viral Bullying Claim | Know How Bollywood is Reacting? | Sai Rajesh Controversy
Babil Khan BREAKS DOWN, Slams Bollywood as FAKE, Deletes Instagram!
03:03
Now Playing
Babil Khan BREAKS DOWN, Slams Bollywood as FAKE, Deletes Instagram!
Sonu Nigam’s Pahalgam Remark Sparks FIR in Bengaluru | Language Controversy
03:43
Now Playing
Sonu Nigam’s Pahalgam Remark Sparks FIR in Bengaluru | Language Controversy

News

US President Donald Trump Signs ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Into Law at July Forth Event
05:47
Now Playing
US President Donald Trump Signs ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Into Law at July Forth Event
Lord Jagannath’s Chariot Set to Return, Devotional Fervor in Puri | Bahuda Yatra 2025
04:53
Now Playing
Lord Jagannath’s Chariot Set to Return, Devotional Fervor in Puri | Bahuda Yatra 2025
PM Modi Gets Rousing Welcome from Indian Community in Buenos Aires, Argentina
03:13
Now Playing
PM Modi Gets Rousing Welcome from Indian Community in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Sports

One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
Bengaluru Turns Red: RCB's Historic IPL Victory Ignites Citywide Celebrations! 🏆
04:27
Now Playing
Bengaluru Turns Red: RCB's Historic IPL Victory Ignites Citywide Celebrations! 🏆
IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS Highlights: RCB, Virat Kohli Lift Title Ending 18-Year Wait
03:40
Now Playing
IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS Highlights: RCB, Virat Kohli Lift Title Ending 18-Year Wait
IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Highlights | Shreyas Iyer’s Masterclass Powers Punjab Kings to Final
03:50
Now Playing
IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Highlights | Shreyas Iyer’s Masterclass Powers Punjab Kings to Final

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?