US President Donald Trump Signs ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Into Law at July Forth Event
President Donald Trump signs a landmark ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ into law during the July Fourth Independence Day celebrations at the White House. Trump advances key domestic policies while honoring America’s birthday with patriotic festivities and a spectacular fireworks display. Watch the signing ceremony.
