Pakistanis React with Dismay to Trump’s New Travel Ban: 'Unfortunate, Strange' | Asianet Newsable

Pakistanis and an Afghan national living in Islamabad on Thursday (March 6) called a new potential U.S. travel ban 'unfortunate,' saying it could affect young Pakistanis who invested money to study in U.S. universities. A new travel ban by President Donald Trump could bar people from Afghanistan and Pakistan from entering the U.S. as soon as next week based on a government review of countries' security and vetting risks, three sources familiar with the matter said.