Pakistan High Commission in London Vandalised Amid Pahalgam Attack Outrage
The Pakistan High Commission building in London was vandalised amid protests triggered by the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Hundreds of Indian demonstrators gathered outside the mission. Two individuals were arrested by London Metropolitan Police. However, it remains unclear who exactly carried out the vandalism, as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate.
Related Video
Entertainment
News
Sports
08:33
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing