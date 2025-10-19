Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree to Ceasefire After Deadly Border Clashes
Following intense border clashes that left several casualties, Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire. The breakthrough came after mediation efforts by Qatar and Turkey. Both nations pledged to de-escalate tensions, reopen border crossings, and pursue dialogue to restore peace and regional stability in the conflict-hit frontier.
