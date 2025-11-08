‘Don’t leave us Karoline…’: Trump Jokes as Orbán Tries to Recruit WH Press Secy
The Bilateral lunch talk between President of United States of America, Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán erupted in laughter as after the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to work for him in Hungary after she addresses the press during a bilateral lunch. To this, Trump said, 'Please don’t leave us Karoline.'
