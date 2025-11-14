What 'Operation Midas' EXPOSED about Ukraine’s Energy Sector? Is Zelensky Under Pressure?
Ukraine is facing one of its worst political crises since Russia’s 2022 invasion. A massive corruption scandal, uncovered in the country’s energy sector, has already forced two ministers to resign and implicated a close associate of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Dubbed ‘Operation Midas,’ the anti-corruption raids exposed a network that allegedly embezzled over $100 million, revealing deep-rooted issues inside Ukraine’s war-battered system. As the country fights both on the battlefield and against corruption, Europe is watching closely, with EU membership hopes now hanging in the balance.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:31
Now Playing
03:43
Now Playing
News
52:26
Now Playing
04:30
Now Playing
05:18
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing