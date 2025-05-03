Nepal's 'Red God' Chariot Festival Begins with Traditional Rituals | Asianet Newsable
The Rato Macchindranath chariot festival, one of Nepal’s most important religious events, began on Thursday in Patan, Lalitpur, with the long chariot procession moving through crowds of worshippers. The festival, which honours the God of Rain and Harvest, features a 42-foot-tall chariot carrying the deity through the streets, accompanied by traditional music and rituals.
