Modi in Ghana: Indian Diaspora Ready to Welcome FIRST Indian PM in 30 Years!
PM Narendra Modi embarks on a historic visit to Ghana from July 2 to 3. Its a first visit by an Indian PM in 30 years. His agenda includes talks with Ghana’s President, a parliamentary address, and diaspora interaction. Key focus areas are trade, defense, agriculture, vaccine cooperation, and digital infrastructure. The visit highlights India’s commitment to the Global South, democratic values, and strategic partnership with Africa.
